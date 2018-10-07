Sabarimala: Thousands participate in protest march 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: It was indeed a show of strength against the government move to implement the Supreme Court order permitting the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. Thousands of devotees, especially women, participated in the ‘Namajapa Ghoshayathra,’ a protest march held in Changanassery, the headquarters of the Nair Service Society (NSS).

The march was organised under the aegis of various Hindu organisations, including NSS. The rally commenced from Vezhakkattu Sree Krishna Swamy temple, Mathumoola, around 3.30 pm and culminated at the Mannam Junction at Perunna near the NSS headquarters by 5 pm.

This is the first instance of the Sabarimala thantri family and the Pandalam royal family jointly organising a protest march in the state. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, Kandararu Mohanaru, Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, representative of the Pandalam royal family Sasikumara Varma, Yogakshema Sabha leader Akkeeramon Kalidas Bhattathirippad, NSS leaders - including registrar P N Suresh and board of directors member Harikumar Koyickal - were present at the forefront of the rally.

The presence of Congress working president Kodikkunnil Suresh and BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon in the protest march ensured the support of the Congress and the BJP as well. A meeting was conducted at Perunna after the culmination of the march. Speaking on the occasion, thantri Rajeevaru said the SC order and its implementation will lead to the destruction of Sabarimala.

“The majesty of the temple will be lost if the order is implemented. The Pandalam royal family, Ayyappa devotees and women devottes in the Hindu community don’t want the entry of women of all ages at Sabarimala. Then who is compelling it?” he asked. The thantri also questioned the logic between women’s entry to Sabarimala and ensuring gender equality in society.

Referring to the court order as unfortunate, Rajeevaru said there were several undercurrents behind the order.“The order will nail the Hindu culture,” he said. Sasikumara Varma offered all support from the Pandalam royal family in the fight to protect the interest of Hindus. “A relentless fight is needed till the Hindu culture is uplifted. The Pandalam family will always be there in support,” he said.The thantri and Pandalam royal family members also met NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair after the meeting and held discussions on taking up the issue in the apex court.