We aren’t against talks with anyone on the issue: Kadakampally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was widely tipped to hold talks with the thantri family on Saturday, it is learnt that the meeting didn’t happen since the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the thantri family on Monday. With Hindu organisations along with political parties pointing fingers at the government, the CPM and the Left Government is attempting for a consensus.

It’s learnt that three members of the thantri family - Kandararu Rajeevararu, Kandararu Mohanararu and Mahesh Mohanararu - will attend the talks with the Chief Minister. Representatives of the Devaswom Board, including its president, could be part of the discussions.

“We are not against talks with anyone on the issue. In the wake of the SC verdict, the government has only a few options. But the Congress and the BJP are trying to make use of the situation ahead of the elections next year,” said Kadakampally. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar may resign following the dissent between the government and board in the matter.

Padmakumar had earlier taken a strong stance in the issue and told the media that the board will file a review petition in the Supreme Court. However, after the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the statement, the president changed his stance and stated that no review petition would be filed. However, the Devaswom Minister rejected such reports. “These are completely baseless reports and speculations. There is no such move,” he told ‘Express.’