You are being watched!

Techies Navaneeth K T and Jaiden John have developed an automated helmet violation detection project with the help of Cyberdrome.

Navaneeth K T and Jaiden John

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The complexities involved in the security surveillance of the state will be a minimal affair in the future as the Kerala Police are planning to rope in new, advanced technologies being developed by the IT startups and techies. The recently-concluded Cocon 18 also showcased some of the latest technology developed by the budding IT talents for the Police Department.

Helmet detection camera
Techies Navaneeth K T and Jaiden John have developed an automated helmet violation detection project with the help of Cyberdrome. “The small device is attached to a video camera and it can analyse whether a rider is wearing a helmet or not. Not only does it detect the violations, but it will also capture the information about the vehicle by tracking the vehicle number.

This will be automatically converted to a data form so the violations can be easily sent out to the person. We used machine learning and deep learning to track the violations,” said Navaneeth and Jaiden. 

Handcuff tracking system
Whenever the prisoners or the accused are taken to courts or for evidence collection, the chances of running away from the police are high. But this may not be possible anymore as a startup -techno trip- has developed a handcuff tracking system to monitor the accused or culprits. “Each handcuff consists of the tracking device, that can be paired to the mobile of the police officer in control. While the handcuff is in range with the police officer in control, there are no triggers. As soon as the handcuff is out of range, alerts and necessary messages are sent to the control and backend servers, and the prisoner can be tracked,” said Arun P M who along with Tom Victor developed the device.

Eyes age project
Identifying the target person is always a herculean task as the police have to manually check all the footage. Startup team Neroplex  has developed an automatic tracking of people detected on  CCTV. “The camera-enabled device is equipped to identify the person using artificial intelligence. The photos uploaded on  social media and internet will be used to find the person,” said Savio and Pranoy R who developed the device.

