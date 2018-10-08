Job security of hundreds of daily wage employees in Kerala hangs in the balance

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite assurances of regularisation, 1,000-odd daily wage employees at various government departments in the state are still staring at the threat of job loss.

In March 2016, the then UDF Government had offered an enhanced pay package and service conditions for contract and daily wage employees who had completed a fixed term. Soon, government departments, autonomous organisations and PSUs had initiated steps to regularise such employees. However, the promises remain on paper.

Take the case of Deepa Das, a daily wage employee posted as library assistant at the Civil Service Academy, which comes under the Centre for Continuing Education Kerala (CCEK), in 2009. After seven years, she went on maternity leave for four-and-a-half months. When she returned, she was told to quit.

Deepa approached the State Human Rights Commission, which issued an order on December 5, 2016, directing CCEK to re-engage her on daily wages. But the higher education department was reluctant to comply with the order, which prompted Deepa to approach the High Court. Her petition was considered on February 14, and the HC directed CCEK to implement the SHRC order.

Though the CCEK filed a appeal, the HC ruled on May 28 that Deepa’s request was justified and she should be given due consideration. On June 28, she wrote to CCEK director seeking implementation of the order. However, the CCEK has not taken any steps to reinduct her so far.

“Though the court directed the centre that the vacancy of the post could be refilled by recruiting me, the centre has not taken any positive step,” said Deepa.

When contacted, Principal Secretary (higher education) Usha Titus told Express she was yet to see Deepa’s file. “I am not aware of the matter. I need to check the files. Then only I can make a comment on this,” she said.

This is not the story of Deepa alone. Several daily wage employees in various departments are at a receiving end.

Daily wage employees are hired specifically to meet short-term needs, argued Labour Commissioner A Alexander. “Daily wage employees are told to join for a specific time-frame. They won’t be given any appointment order or other benefits that the permanent staff get. In fact, they are told clearly before appointing them. It is true that certain staff who work for a long period get naturally disappointed following an immediate termination. So, it is the prerogative of the respective head of the department to take a decision on the appointment. However, this situation is a matter of concern,” he said.