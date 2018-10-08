No conflict between AICC, KPCC on Sabarimala issue: Congress leader Anand Sharma

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said there was no conflict between the national leadership and its Kerala unit on the party’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.

“Law and the Constitution have an understanding and a position which political parties recognises and respect. And at the same time, we also recognise traditions, practices and religious sentiments. So, there has to be a fine balancing,” Sharma told reporters.

“The PCC and leadership are the best judges to connect the local traditions, historical practices and sentiments, which show there is a balance. These are not black and white issues,” he said, adding the state leaders have to make an analysis keeping in mind the religious tradition.

Sharma said the Central Government and the state government should take a call on the SC decision to allow women’s entry at Sabarimala.

“You have to go through the past SC verdicts. How many times has the Supreme Court revisited its verdicts? I never use the word ‘finality’ on this issue as the word does not exist,” he said.

Asked whether the party will take the same stand in the Ramjanmabhumi issue, Sharma said it was a different issue. “It is a different issue and different position. Let us not compare both,” he said. On a query regarding the KPCC president’s statement that the organisation will support any move for a review petition, Sharma said the president has every freedom and right to make that statement. He said the party was not engaged in double speak on the issue.

Sharma said the Congress was determined to defeat the BJP as the Central Government has failed the people.

“Not only an individual but an ideology which is dividing the country,” Sharma said, and asked why the Prime Minister and his colleagues were keeping away from real issues such as farmers’ distress, unemployment and economy. BJP is interested only in polarisation, he said.

“Every time there is an election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up the Pakistan name. His Pakistan policy itself is a disaster,” the former Union Minister said.

Police likely to rethink on women deployment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a police high-level meeting to decide on deployment of women police officers in Sabarimala scheduled to take place here on Monday, there has been a general feeling among the top echelons to sent women officers beyond Pamba when the shrine opens for Thulamasa pooja only if the situation demands so. State Police Chief Loknath Behera had earlier said women officers will be deployed in the Sannidhanam to provide security to women devotees who opt to undertake the pilgrimage buoyed by the Supreme Court verdict that allows them to do so.

However, the change in police’s stance is perceived to be in line with the government’s shifting approach towards the issue. With Hindu organisations upping their ante, there has been indications that the government that hitherto espoused a clear decision not to go for review petition would soften its stance. Police sources hinted that women police officers would be deployed in Sannidhanam only if women pilgrims throng the place in large numbers.