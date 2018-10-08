Sabarimala: ‘Overactive’ commissioner irks TDB president Padmakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The confusion within the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) over the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala came to the fore after the Board president A Padmakumar complained to the government against an “overactive” commissioner.

Commissioner N Vasu on Sunday told reporters that special arrangements will be in place to cater to the woman pilgrims, including separate toilets marked in pink colour, exclusive bathing ghat, and changing room at Pampa. He also revealed that a meeting was scheduled with state police chief Loknath Behera on Monday to discuss the deployment of more women police officers.

The next board meeting will also decide upon the deployment of board’s women staff at the shrine, he said. Vasu said the TDB was bound to ensure amenities and security for women. The TDB’s arrangement at Pampa to prevent women in the 10-50 age group from trekking the holy hills will be abandoned, he said.

The commissioner’s statement spread like wildfire among the agitators across the state, who now pin their hope on the review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Padmakumar immediately conveyed his resentment to the commissioner on the public remarks. He took up the issue with Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. After summoning the commissioner, Kadakampally denied any differences of opinion within the board.