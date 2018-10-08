Weather alert for Kerala toned down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD on Sunday downgraded the weather alert for the state as rainfall has been milder than expected. It prompted the Kerala State Electricity Board to close a shutter of Cheruthoni dam in Idukki, which was opened on Saturday at 3 pm.

According to the latest updates, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad for Monday which signifies isolated heavy rainfall and ‘green,’ indicating ‘no warning,’ for the remaining districts. The state is expected to receive only light to moderate rainfall till Thursday.

The IMD had issued orange alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad for Sunday. It was later eased to yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad and ‘green’ for the rest of the districts for Sunday.