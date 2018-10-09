Actor and Kerala MLA Mukesh feels the pinch of 'MeToo'

Home States Kerala

In responding to the allegation, Mukesh tried to laugh away the incident.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘#MeToo’ campaign rippling across the country has finally knocked on the doors of Mollywood with a woman television crew member naming actor-turned-politician Mukesh. The only woman in the crew of the ‘Koteeswaran’ television quiz programme, on Tuesday reveled through Twitter that she was approached by Mukesh 19 years ago by way of calling her to his room and trying to change her room close to his room in the hotel.

In her tweet, she said “I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 years on thank you Derek.”

She also went on that “I was the only woman in a crew of men. One night when the calls where never ending I stayed in my colleague room. And @LeMeridien Chennai you are the worst for being enablers when I asked you why my room floor was different so nonchalantly I was told Mr Kumar asked for it,” she said.

In responding to the allegation, Mukesh tried to laugh away the incident. He questioned her silence for the past 19 years and feigned ignorance about the incident, saying he can't recollect such an incident in his career.

