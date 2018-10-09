HSS teachers' transfer: Revised provisional list to be out this week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will come out with the revised provisional transfer list of HSS teachers within two days, DHSE director P K Sudheer Babu said. The final list, after a 10-day period for raising objections, will be published this month-end.

Sudheer Babu told Express the work on drawing up the draft list by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has entered the final phase.

“There are three stages involved in preparation of the list. We need to draw up a list based on seniority and then on the basis of compassion and priority. Since the Kerala High Court had directed the authorities concerned to ensure the district-wise vacancies for postings on compassionate grounds should not exceed 10 per cent, the list will be revised accordingly.

However, we are making sure all the proceedings related to the publication of the list are completed by October 25. Those having objections can raise them during the 10-day period,” he said.

The government had a fortnight ago asked the DHSE to draw up a revised provisional transfer list conforming to the HC guidelines.

Earlier, the DHSE’s list had drawn flak, with a section of the teachers alleging seniority was overlooked while giving weightage to compassionate grounds, physically challenged and widows of defence personnel among others. Meanwhile, some of the teachers included in the previous list alleged the government had sabotaged the transfer proceedings. They also made it clear they won’t accept the revised list.

Though the previous list was issued earlier this year, several ‘ineligible’ teachers allegedly found a place in the list. According to a government order (GO) issued earlier this year, transfers should be based on the Kerala Administrative Tribunal(KAT) order issued in December. The GO also issued a list containing 20 categories to opt for priority grounds.

It had set a limit of 10 per cent reservation for posting on compassionate grounds and 20 per cent reservation for priority postings. However, when the transfer list was published, these norms were allegedly violated. Also, more than the prescribed number of teachers had made it to the list.

