Kerala CM flays opposition over Sabarimala row

The Congress is giving up its rich history of the nationalist movement and is compromising with communalism, he said.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:58 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday attacked the Congress and the BJP on the Sabarimala issue. The Congress is giving up its rich history of the nationalist movement and is compromising with communalism, he said. Soon after the verdict, the Congress national leadership had welcomed the same, terming it a historical verdict. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the verdict is applicable to everyone.

“The next day the Opposition leader changed his stance. It’ll only affect his credibility. The Congress is taking an approach against its tradition of nationalist movement. It will serve a severe blow to Congress politics in future,” Pinarayi said.

Similarly, the RSS leadership had initially welcomed the verdict. Later the BJP leaders in the state came out against the verdict and took to the streets.

The BJP is adopting a double standard in the issue of women’s entry, said the Chief Minister.

