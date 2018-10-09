Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress leaders meet Governor, seek JPC probe into Rafale deal

India is paying extra to purchase the Rafale aircraft, according to KPCC prez Mullappally Ramachandran

Published: 09th October 2018 08:22 AM

P Sathasivam

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran and leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala submitted a memorandum to Governor P Sathasivam for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the multi-crore corruption in Rafale aircraft deal.
Earlier, in a protest meet in front of the Raj Bhavan before submitting the memorandum, Mullappally

Ramachandran alleged the Rafale deal is the largest corruption scam in the country. While the cost of an aircraft during the UPA term was fixed at Rs 526.10 crore, during the Modi government period it increased by three times to Rs 1,670 crore. The rate of 36 aircraft fixed by the UPA regime was Rs 18,940 crore while it is Rs 60,145 crore under the Modi government, Mullappally said, alleging the country is paying Rs 41,205 crore extra.

He also alleged the Modi government, by avoiding the public sector undertaking HAL, gave the contract to Anil Ambani’s Reliance. It is a clear case of corruption, he said.

Ramesh Chennithala in his inaugural address said the Modi government is in corruption pit and asked why the Prime Minister is silent on a JPC investigation. Ramesh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is in the same track like Narendra Modi on corruption, and asked the Chief Minister as to why he is afraid of an investigation on the allegations regarding breweries and distillery allocation.

AICC general secretary Oomen Chandy said the PM is not opening his mouth on Rafale as there is heavy corruption in the deal. He asked why the government is in silent mode when corruption allegations are raised. Chandy said Modi is running away from Rahul Gandhi’s questions as he is afraid of answering them.

He also asked as to why the government is afraid of a JPC investigation even when the BJP is having a majority in parliament.

 

Rafale deal Kerala congress

