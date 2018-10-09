Kerala police wary of troublemakers stoking the fire over Sabarimala row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For all the protests brewing up against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Kerala is staring at a worst law and order situation and state police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that things remain under control to prevent any untoward incident.

The Police has been on high alert as there are inputs about possible attempts by groups with vested interests to scuttle the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The police headquarters is busy with back-to-back meetings to evaluate the ground-level reports from the intelligence units which have been specifically directed to keep track of the activities of Hindu outfits and other political organisations.

Top police officers said the situation was highly volatile as more number of women devotees were taking to streets to protest against the apex court verdict and a plot to target the devotees during the protest would adversely affect the law and order situation in the state.

“For now, protests across state have been peaceful. But the situation could change for the worse as we have received inputs that certain groups with vested interests want to create a scene for political interests,” said a senior police officer.

Top-level officers led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subrata Biswas, State Police Chief Loknath Behera and ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar have been holding marathon discussions to take stock of the situation.

“We are closely watching the development. The law and order situation is under control now. We have taken all necessary steps including strengthening of surveillance,” said a senior bureaucrat with the Home department.

Officers said the police have been told to show restraint and remain vigilant while dealing with the protests as there will be attempts by trouble makers to provoke the police.

Hindu outfits form action council to intensify protests

Kochi: An action council of various Hindu organisations led by the Hindu Aikyavedi was formed on Monday to launch protests against the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala issue. The council will organise road blockades at all major centres in the state on Tuesday as part of intensifying the agitation. The council will give shape to the second phase of its protests on October 11 when the members meet in Kottayam. The action council also extended support to the Namajapa Yanjam organised by the Pandalam palace in front of the Secretariat on October 12.