Kerala receives moderate rainfall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parts of Kerala received widespread, but moderate, rainfall on a day when the depression in the Arabian Sea finally intensified into a cyclone - christened ‘Luban’ - and continued on its path towards the Oman coast.

The state will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till Friday, according to the latest IMD updates.

Strong winds

Meanwhile, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea as strong winds from south-easterly direction are expected along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts.

According to the IMD, cyclonic storm Luban will strengthen into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the next 24 hours and move towards the south Oman and Yemen coasts over the next five days. At 2.30 pm on Monday, Luban was centred 940 km east of Salalah, Oman, 820 km, east of the Socotra islands, Yemen, and 1,350 km northwest of Minicoy.

As Luban develops into a severe cyclonic storm, wind speed would range between 100 kmph and 125 kmph. The severity of the cyclone is likely to last till Friday, according to the IMD.

Cyclone Luban