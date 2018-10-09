Malayalam poet MN Paloor passed away at 86

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Prominent poet MN Paloor (86) passed away here at his residence in Kovoor. MN Paloor alias Paloor Madhavan Naboodhiri was born on 1932 at Parakkadavu in Eranakulam and he was a former Air India staff.

His poem Ushas attained much acclaim among critics as well readers. Pedithondan, Kalikalam, Theerthayatra, Sugama Sangeetham, Kavitha Bhangiyum Abhangiyum, Pachamanga are his prominent combilaton of poems. He also written autobiography named Kathayillathavantae Katha.

In 2013, he got award from National Academy of Letters for his autobiography. Kalikalam got Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 1983. In 2009 he got Ashan Memorial Award. He is survived by wife Santhakumari and daughter Savithri.