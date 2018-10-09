Man accused of murdering lover’s spouse surrenders before Tanur police

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The main accused in the murder of a middle-aged man at Tanur on Thursday has surrendered before the police.

Basheer, 35, from Omachappuzha near Tanur, surrendered before Tanur police on Monday morning. He had fled to Sharjah after committing the crime.

Sawad, 40, was found dead at his residence at Omachappuzha early on Thursday. According to the police, Sawad’s wife Soujath, 35, had an extramarital affair with Basheer. She slit her husband’s throat, while Basheer beat the victim on his head with a log. Basheer was assisted in the crime by his friend, Sufyan, 22.

Soujath and Sufyan were arrested by the Tanur police on Friday, while Basheer fled to Sharjah from Mangaluru.

Tirur DySP Biju Bhaskar told reporters Basheer has already confessed to the crime. “He wanted to return as he found it difficult to continue in his job after he was identified by the public,” he said.