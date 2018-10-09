Mananthavady native held in toxic liquor murder case

Home States Kerala

Thiknayi, 65, Santhosh's son Pramod, 36, and their relative Prasad, 38, had died last week after consuming alcohol mixed with poison.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Santhosh P P, a 46-year-old goldsmith from Mananthavady, was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of three members of a family at Varambatta Kochara colony near Vellamunda in the district.

Santhosh

Thiknayi, 65, his son Pramod, 36, and their relative Prasad, 38, had died last week after consuming alcohol mixed with poison. The poisonous content in the alcohol was confirmed as cyanide in the chemical analysis test. According to the police, a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor was given to Thiknayi by Vellamunda native K Sajith Kumar, who had procured it from Santhosh. Thinking Sajith had requested the liquor for his own use, Santhosh mixed cyanide, which he had obtained from the gold manufacturing unit, in the liquor.

Santhosh intended to kill Sajith due to personal animosity. However, unaware the liquor was poisoned, Sajith gave it to Thiknayi. Thiknayi, who collapsed immediately after consuming the liquor on Wednesday morning, was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

His relatives hadn’t noticed anything suspicious about the death and fixed the funeral for the next day. But the deaths of Pramod and Prasad on Wednesday night, reportedly after consuming the remaining liquor, raised suspicions among their family members and local residents.

Santhosh intended to kill Sajith believing the latter was responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Satheesh, who committed suicide in 2014. He also doubted his wife had an illicit relationship with Sajith.

