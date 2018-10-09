Home States Kerala

Pleas to review Supreme Court's Sabarimala order filed

Days after the SC allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, the NSS filed review petitions, with the former saying the court’s verdict was absolutely untenable and and irrational.

Published: 09th October 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, the National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday filed review petitions, with the former saying the court’s verdict was “absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse”.

Those who approached the court seeking lifting of the restrictions on women entering the shrine were not devotees of Ayyappa, claimed National Ayyappa Devotees Association president Shylaja Vijayan. “The verdict affects the fundamental rights of millions of Ayyapa devotees,” she argued.

“The petitioners believe that no legal luminary... can be a match to the common sense and wisdom of the masses. No judicial pronouncement... can be a match for the voice of the people,” her petition read. The NSS, for its part, said many essential religious practices would be rendered void and the religion itself may be rendered out of existence if the general ground of equality under Article 14 was resorted to and essential religious practices were tested on the principle of rationality.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, flayed those opposed to the verdict, adding that the people of the state faced the recent floods unitedly, but deliberate efforts were now being made to destroy that unity.

