Political Affairs Committee decides not to revamp Kerala PCC, DCCs now

The BJP and the Central government is playing politics by not bringing an ordinance on the Sabarimala issue, PAC felt.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress’ Political Affairs Committee has decided not to revamp the KPCC and DCCs till Parliament elections are over, sources told Express.

The first PAC meeting since Mullappally Ramachandran took over as state president, also ratified the party’s decision to side with the devotees in the Sabarimala issue.“The party will focus more on campaign to demand Centre enact an ordinance to overcome the Supreme Court verdict so as to put the BJP on the back foot,” a senior Congress leader told Express. 

The PAC was of the opinion that the BJP which was not in the forefront on the Sabarimala issue is now trying to capitalise on the sentiments of the people and the meeting decided not to allow BJP a space, according to this leader.

The BJP and the Central government is playing politics by not bringing an ordinance on the Sabarimala issue, PAC felt. The BJP is trying to create a wedge in the society, which will not be allowed, the senior leader said. The Congress’ position on the issue is similar to the affidavit filed during the Oomen Chandy government period, leaders who took part in the PAC meeting said.

The meeting decided to continue with the agitations on the brewery issue even though the government has nullified the decision.The general feeling of the meeting was that the government has gone on the defensive in the brewery issue. The PAC meeting decided to revamp the party booth committees with immediate effect. The deadline for completion of revamp is October 20, a source said.

