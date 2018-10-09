These are times when we should stand together: Kerala CM on brewery row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The state is rebuilding itself and these’re times when we should stand together. Such baseless allegations won’t help our future. Kerala stood united and received support from across the globe. The government wants the scenario to continue. Only through which can we survive the flood calamity. Hence even though there’re no irregularities, the approvals given for new units stand cancelled.”

He then made an attack on the Opposition, saying it raised allegations about brewery as most of the issues during the UDF tenure were related to liquor.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue with its approach of allocating new units needed for the state. In view of the state buying eight per cent of IMFL and 40 per cent of beer from outside, the decision has major relevance. Those who wish to start new brewery units can submit applications for the same. The government will continue to give in-principle approval to the units found eligible after technical verification.

The LDF Government had taken up seven applications after it came to power in 2016. Of this, two were submitted during the UDF rule and the remaining ones later.