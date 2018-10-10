Home States Kerala

Actor-turned-MLA M Mukesh refutes harassment charges, claims 'might be some other Mukesh'

Mukesh said he comes from a family of artists and he fully supports the #MeToo campaign.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Mukesh. (Photo | facebook.com/mukeshcineactor/)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after actor-turned-politician M Mukesh MLA finds himself in the eye of the storm in the #MeToo campaign following casting director Tess Thomas' revelation through Twitter, the MLA told media persons here that it might be out of a misunderstanding that such an allegation is being levelled against him.

Talking to media persons while arriving at the Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram for a meeting with PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Mukesh said that he couldn't recollect the incident which Tess had mentioned. The CPM MLA further adds, "if the lady had received such a call, it might be some other Mukesh."

"The complainant herself says that the incident had happened 19 years ago. I had stayed in that hotel as part of a reality show. But I couldn't recollect the said incident. It might be out of a misunderstanding that such an allegation is being raised now. How could it be proved that the said call was made by me?" said Mukesh.

READ| TV's 'Sanskaari babuji' Alok Nath raped me, says writer-producer Vinta Nanda; CINTAA to send him notice

Mukesh said he comes from a family of artists and he fully supports the #MeToo campaign and added that women should raise voice against any kind of harassments.

It was on the other day that Tess in a series of tweets alleged that the Kollam MLA, who was hosting the ‘Kodeeswaran’ television quiz programme at the time, made the advances towards her at a hotel in Chennai.

Tess was attached to the programme at the time. She alleged Mukesh harassed her by calling her multiple times and forcing the hotel to change her room and allow her one closer to his room. She said she was rescued by her boss Derek O’Brien, who is a Trinamool Congress MP at present.

Meanwhile, when asked about the mentioning of Derek in the incident, Mukesh said that the former is a mentor and friend of his and adds that he is still keeping in touch with him. According to the MLA, the future course of action including the filing of defamation suit will be taken only after discussing with the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Mukesh #MeToo #timesup Kodeeswaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp