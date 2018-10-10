Actor-turned-MLA M Mukesh refutes harassment charges, claims 'might be some other Mukesh'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after actor-turned-politician M Mukesh MLA finds himself in the eye of the storm in the #MeToo campaign following casting director Tess Thomas' revelation through Twitter, the MLA told media persons here that it might be out of a misunderstanding that such an allegation is being levelled against him.

Talking to media persons while arriving at the Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram for a meeting with PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Mukesh said that he couldn't recollect the incident which Tess had mentioned. The CPM MLA further adds, "if the lady had received such a call, it might be some other Mukesh."

"The complainant herself says that the incident had happened 19 years ago. I had stayed in that hotel as part of a reality show. But I couldn't recollect the said incident. It might be out of a misunderstanding that such an allegation is being raised now. How could it be proved that the said call was made by me?" said Mukesh.

READ| TV's 'Sanskaari babuji' Alok Nath raped me, says writer-producer Vinta Nanda; CINTAA to send him notice

Mukesh said he comes from a family of artists and he fully supports the #MeToo campaign and added that women should raise voice against any kind of harassments.

It was on the other day that Tess in a series of tweets alleged that the Kollam MLA, who was hosting the ‘Kodeeswaran’ television quiz programme at the time, made the advances towards her at a hotel in Chennai.

Tess was attached to the programme at the time. She alleged Mukesh harassed her by calling her multiple times and forcing the hotel to change her room and allow her one closer to his room. She said she was rescued by her boss Derek O’Brien, who is a Trinamool Congress MP at present.

Meanwhile, when asked about the mentioning of Derek in the incident, Mukesh said that the former is a mentor and friend of his and adds that he is still keeping in touch with him. According to the MLA, the future course of action including the filing of defamation suit will be taken only after discussing with the party.