Kerala

Brewery licence: HC expresses hope Kerala government will follow norms

The court also observed it is expecting the government to adhere to the Abkari Act and Rules and follow fair procedure on the issue of licence for breweries.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a public interest litigation seeking inquiry into granting brewery and distillery licences to private parties. The court also observed it is expecting the government to adhere to the Abkari Act and Rules and follow fair procedure on the issue of licence for breweries.

The government submitted the order granting preliminary sanction for the breweries had been withdrawn. Besides, a subcommittee had been constituted to conduct a study and formulate guidelines for the grant of licence for breweries and distilleries.

The court said in view of the withdrawal of the licence, no cause of action did exist and the petition could be closed.

TAGS
brewery case Kerala High Court

