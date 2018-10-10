Home States Kerala

Central University of Kerala student dismissed for Facebook post attempts suicide

 Akhil Thazhath, a student of Central University of Kerala (CUK) who was dismissed for a Facebook post, attempted to end his life on Tuesday.

Central University of Kerala (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Akhil Thazhath, a student of Central University of Kerala (CUK) who was dismissed for a Facebook post, attempted to end his life on Tuesday. He is out of danger, said doctors at a district hospital in Kanhangad. Soon after, student organisations affiliated to all political parties, except BJP, gheraoed the CUK administrative block demanding the immediate revocation of his dismissal. 

Akhil, a second year PG student of International Relations and Politics, was suspended on June 25, and after an enquiry, the vice-chancellor G Gopa Kumar expelled him on September 6. The expulsion triggered widespread protest, and the VC called for a meeting with people’s representatives to discuss the matter, among others issues, on September 18. 

In the meeting, Gopa Kumar assured MP P Karunakaran and MLA K Kunhiraman the Executive Council would reconsider the dismissal.  However, soon after the meeting, CUK brought out another order barring Akhil from entering the campus. 

Meanwhile, pro vice-chancellor of the university K Jayaprasad said an order to stop Akhil from entering the campus was issued because there was an “information from police and special branch” that he would stage a “suicidal drama” in the Administrative Block.

Classes suspended 
To quell the students’ protest against the expulsion of Akhil, CUK has suspended the classes, till further notice. The circular said: “...due to the ongoing protests and the siege of the administrative building of the university by a section of students and outsiders, the academic activities of the university will remain suspended from October 10 till further orders.” The circular was issued late Tuesday evening.

