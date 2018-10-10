Home States Kerala

Kerala man beheads wife, walks into police station with her head

Published: 10th October 2018

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident on Tuesday evening, a Gulf-returnee walked into the Sambepalli police station in Kadapa district with the severed head of his wife and surrendered.

In a similar incident recently, a youngster walked nonchalantly into the Malavalli police station in Mandya district of Karnataka with the severed head of a person in a grim reminder of macabre nature of crimes that are becoming a daily feature of our lives.

Accused Venkataramana

The gruesome murder took place at Duddaya Vaddepalli village in Sambepalli mandal. The accused suspected the fidelity of his wife and beheaded her, police said.

According to police, the accused, Venkataramana, had married Ramanamma (35) in 1999 and the couple were residing at Duddaya Vaddepalli. A few months back, Venkataramana had gone to Kuwait for livelihood leaving behind his wife and children.
After the death of her elder son due to illness in 2015, Ramanamma was living along with her second son who is a Class IV student.

Venkataramana had returned from Kuwait on September 30 and since then he used to quarrel with Ramanamma suspecting her fidelity.

On Tuesday night, he came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with his wife. In a fit of rage, he first slit the throat of Ramanamma with a knife and after making sure that she was dead, he cut her head.  

Later, he put the head in a bag and approached the village revenue assistant and, along with him, went to the Sambepalli police station and surrendered.

The shocked policemen took Venkataramana into custody and rushed to the village and shifted the body to hospital.

