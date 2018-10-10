Home States Kerala

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran questions BJP’s sincerity on Sabarimala

If the BJP is sincere in its protest, it should urge the Union government to intervene and come out with a legislation to overcome the verdict, he said.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is not for politicising the issue of women’s entry into Sabarimala, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. If the BJP is sincere in its protest, it should urge the Union government to intervene and come out with a legislation to overcome the verdict. He was speaking to reporters after the KPCC political affairs committee and the DCC presidents’ meeting on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala women's entry row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan invokes renaissance movement

Mullappally warned against building the Sabarimala issue into a war-like situation and said everyone should take the path of consensus, instead of confrontation. The Congress leader charged the BJP and the Sangh Parivar with communalising the issue, after first welcoming the Supreme Court judgment, and said if there is sincere concern, they should try to involve the Central government and overcome the verdict. He called upon the BJP government at the Centre to bring in a legislation, as when even after several setbacks in the Shah Bano case, the Congress has brought a legislation.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala women's entry row: SNDP Yogam in support of Kerala government

Mullappally said the Chief Minister should have a look at the number of women taking out marches against the government’s hasty implementation of the SC verdict. He said the government should not overlook the sentiments of believers as this will create serious repercussions. He said the stands taken by the BJP and CPM are fake. He said the Congress is with the believers and has directed the DCCs to cooperate in the agitations. 

Mullappally said he is aiming for the rejuvenation, not revamping,  of the party and added booth-level restructuring will immediately take place. He said the new booth committees will comprise of one women vice-president, one minority community member, members from weaker sections and youths. The Congress leader said while the action taken to revamp the booth committee by former KPCC president V M Sudheeran was with good intent, it had not proven effective; hence, time will be spent on revamping the booth committees.

A one-day Smriti Yatra will be conducted under the auspicious of party mandalam committees on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said. The decision to construct 1,000 homes for the flood-affected when M M Hassan was KPCC president will be implemented. A committee with Hassan as chairman, and K Sudhakaran and K V Thomas as members are already constituted for the same, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride