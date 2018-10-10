KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran questions BJP’s sincerity on Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is not for politicising the issue of women’s entry into Sabarimala, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. If the BJP is sincere in its protest, it should urge the Union government to intervene and come out with a legislation to overcome the verdict. He was speaking to reporters after the KPCC political affairs committee and the DCC presidents’ meeting on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala women's entry row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan invokes renaissance movement

Mullappally warned against building the Sabarimala issue into a war-like situation and said everyone should take the path of consensus, instead of confrontation. The Congress leader charged the BJP and the Sangh Parivar with communalising the issue, after first welcoming the Supreme Court judgment, and said if there is sincere concern, they should try to involve the Central government and overcome the verdict. He called upon the BJP government at the Centre to bring in a legislation, as when even after several setbacks in the Shah Bano case, the Congress has brought a legislation.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala women's entry row: SNDP Yogam in support of Kerala government

Mullappally said the Chief Minister should have a look at the number of women taking out marches against the government’s hasty implementation of the SC verdict. He said the government should not overlook the sentiments of believers as this will create serious repercussions. He said the stands taken by the BJP and CPM are fake. He said the Congress is with the believers and has directed the DCCs to cooperate in the agitations.

Mullappally said he is aiming for the rejuvenation, not revamping, of the party and added booth-level restructuring will immediately take place. He said the new booth committees will comprise of one women vice-president, one minority community member, members from weaker sections and youths. The Congress leader said while the action taken to revamp the booth committee by former KPCC president V M Sudheeran was with good intent, it had not proven effective; hence, time will be spent on revamping the booth committees.

A one-day Smriti Yatra will be conducted under the auspicious of party mandalam committees on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said. The decision to construct 1,000 homes for the flood-affected when M M Hassan was KPCC president will be implemented. A committee with Hassan as chairman, and K Sudhakaran and K V Thomas as members are already constituted for the same, he said.