Malayalam poet MN Paloor passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Poet MN Paloor, 86, passed away at his residence at Kovoor here. Paloor aka Paloor Madhavan Namboodhiri was born on June 22, 1932, at Parakkadavu in Ernakulam and was a former staff of Indian Airlines.

His poem Ushas earned acclaim among critics and readers alike. Pedithondan, Kalikalam, Theerthayatra, Sugama Sangeetham, Kavitha Bhangiyum Abhangiyum and Pachamanga are his noted compilation of poems. He has also written an autobiography titled Kathayillathavante Katha.

Along with regular studies, he also pursued kathakali. In 1959, he got a job in Indian Airlines and retired in 1990 as a senior operator in ground support division. After retirement, he shifted his base to Kozhikode.

In 2013, he won the award from National Academy of Letters for his autobiography. Kalikalam won Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 1983. Kerala Sahitya Academy had given an award for his contributions to Malayalam literature. In 2009, he won the Asan Memorial Award. He is survived by wife Santhakumari and daughter Savithri (LIC Housing Finance, Kozhikode).

The body was kept for the public to pay homage at his house and Town Hall. The cremation was held with state honours at the crematorium on Mavoor Road. District Collector U V Jose and ADM Roshni Narayan paid homages on behalf of the state government and the district administration respectively.