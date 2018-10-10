New panel to fix guidelines for liquor production units formed in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has appointed a four-member panel for fixing eligibility criteria for establishing new breweries and bottling, compounding and blending units in the state. The panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Taxes) Asha Thomas, has as its members the Excise Commissioner, Joint Excise Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (Taxes).

Announcing the decision to scrap the in-principle approvals given to three breweries and a blending-compounding and bottling unit on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear the government will entertain fresh applications. The committee has to submit its recommendations by October 31.

Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan, who maintained "his hands were clean" in the brewery row, said the Cabinet would henceforth have the final word on applications.

The government had also asked the Additional Chief Secretary Taxes to examine whether the entire quantum of liquor needed in the state can be manufactured internally. At present, 8 per cent of Indian-made foreign liquor and 40 per cent of beer are being purchased from companies outside the state. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also had demanded the government to stop such purchases.

Seven applications in all have so far come under the consideration of the Pinarayi Government. Of this two were submitted during UDF rule and the remaining five after the LDF came to power. The government had given in-principle sanction to three breweries and one blending-compounding and bottling unit, which ran into a controversy. The remaining three applications - all for breweries - are under process. Meanwhile, reacting to the brewery row and the subsequent government decision on Monday, Ramakrishnan said that office was not involved in any wrongdoing in connection with this issue.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters here no irregularity was involved in the approvals given to the three breweries and one compounding, blending and bottling unit. The party has no complaints about the functioning of the Excise Minister’s office, he added.

Chennithala fires fresh salvo at CM in brewery row

The government’s decision to cancel the licences given to three breweries and one distillery does not mean the end of corruption in the case, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said at a press conference here on Tuesday. Corruption has taken place at the highest level and those responsible should be exposed before the people, he said.