‘No hoarding zones’ needed in cities: Amicus curiae to Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The amicus curiae appointed by the High Court in a case related to illegal flex boards and hoardings have suggested ‘no hoarding zones’ in cities. His report suggests all local self-government institutions be given direction to not permit or renew permission for outdoor advertisements, hoardings or banners in violation of the policy.

The report stated illuminated, high-resolution hoardings, both moving and static, are turning out to be public hazards, as they distract drivers and other road users. Many of the hoardings are set up at vantage points, including major junctions and high rise buildings. Most are illegal or against safety norms.

Citing the situation in Kochi city, the amicus curiae submitted that in several trading premises on MG road, hoardings and billboards are permitted to be erected by the local self-government officials in blatant violation of the state policy. The advertising firms take permission from the LSG Department and place it across almost the entire skyline and also along the roadways. These boards pose a great danger to road users.