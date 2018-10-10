Home States Kerala

Sabarimala melsanthi selection: TDB ex-ombudsman appointed as observer

The court said the entire selection proceedings should be videographed and the footage should be kept in Devaswom Commissioner's custody.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Temple thronged by devotees. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday appointed Justice R Bhaskaran, the former Ombudsman for the Cochin and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), as an observer for the selection melsanthis at Sabarimala and Malikappuram. The move aims at ensuring transparency and avoiding litigations in the selection. The interview is scheduled for October 12 and 13.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran, issued the order on suo motu proceedings initiated following the Sabarimala Special Commissioner's report seeking the court's intervention in the selection process to avoid complaints.

During the hearing, the state government and TDB said they had no objections to it. They said the stipulations will help in showing the proceedings are being conducted transparently.

A team comprising three units will conduct the selections. Each group can give 30 marks to candidates. The court said candidates shortlisted for selection shall be interviewed by the team in the presence of an observer.

The observer will be free to take a call on the procedure to call contestants, whether they should be called by their name or by allotting a false number. The three different units who have to allot marks shall be confined to their field as held by the Supreme Court with regard to the questions to be put and allocation of marks.

The new melsanthi for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be appointed for a year and will take charge on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November 17).

More directives

Only ballpoint pens should be used for entries in marksheet. No pencils.

Grant of marks should be done by each assessor individually. No consultations allowed

Observer should countersign the marksheet.

The marksheet should be kept in Devaswom commissioner's custody and should be produced as and when required.

Maximum marks is 90. Conversion to percentage is a no-no.

Drawing of lots should be done in the presence of the observer.

