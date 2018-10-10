Sabarimala women's entry row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan invokes renaissance movement

P Rama Varma Raja By

Express News Service

It looks like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan erred in invoking ‘renaissance movement’ into the Sabarimala practices. His stance is visibly in line with the CPM leaders’ repeated references to the days of restrictions on Dalits to enter temples and Dalit women to wear ‘tops’. He ignored the fact the above social ills were part of the caste system prevalent in the country whereas the restrictions in Sabarimala on women in the 10-50 age group are in accordance with the faith in Lord Ayyappa.

There is no discrimination in the name of religion, caste or any other count. The affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court by the state government said the practice is “accepted by the people and is related to faiths and values and is continuing for years”. The affidavit only said the “government is not against women’s entry, without restrictions”.

The government failed grossly to collect the opinion of Ayyappa devotees, especially women in 10-50 age group, before submitting the affidavit in 2007 and repeating the same under the present ministry. Nobody would share the government’s assertion it was left with no option but to implement the verdict. In fact, there are various judicial and legislative processes and in addition the ‘ordinance’ route. It is also unwise for the government to ignore the widespread public sentiments. As the infrastructure in Pampa and Sabarimala is too fragile to accommodate even the normal crowd, it would be only sense to request the court for more time to implement the order.

The CM’s intervention in the routine affairs of the TDB is even more unacceptable. His offer for talks reached Pandalam palace through telephone from the AKG Centre and CM’s office. Queries for more information on the nature of talks received no response. There was only a media report the government wanted to clarify certain matters on implementation of the court order.

The palace stand is talks would be useful if only started with the verdict. The extent of implementation should be decided through talks. The government’s unreasonable stand only spoiled the chance for a solution. (The author is chairman of the Pandalam Kottaram Nirvahaka Sangham. The views of the author are his own.)