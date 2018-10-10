Students from other states won’t be excluded: Kerala government on LLB admissions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court candidates from outside the state will not be entirely excluded from the admission to LLB courses in the state from the coming academic year.

The petition was filed challenging a clause in the prospectus which excludes students from outside the state from applying for admission to the five-year and three-year LLB courses in the 2018-19 academic year.

The state informed the court it was ready to modify the prospectus from the next academic year to ensure there will not be any complete exclusion of candidates from outside the state. The court disposed of the plea recording the submission of the government.