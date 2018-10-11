Home States Kerala

CMRL donates Rs 2.58 crore to Kerala CM’s Relief Fund

The Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) has contributed Rs 2.58 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

CMRL managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha handing over a cheque for J2.58 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as donation to the CMDRF. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and CMRL joint managing director Sharan S Kartha are also seen

By Express News Service

Taking up Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s salary challenge, CMRL’s contribution included Rs 58 lakh collected from employees who donated their one month’s salary, said a statement from CMRL.
CMRL managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha, along with senior staff, handed over the cheque to Pinarayi in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Considering the need to stand united for rebuilding the state which was affected badly by the floods, CMRL, despite being a private company, and its employees have voluntarily come forward for making the contribution,” the statement said.

