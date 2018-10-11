CMRL donates Rs 2.58 crore to Kerala CM’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) has contributed Rs 2.58 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Taking up Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s salary challenge, CMRL’s contribution included Rs 58 lakh collected from employees who donated their one month’s salary, said a statement from CMRL.

CMRL managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha, along with senior staff, handed over the cheque to Pinarayi in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Considering the need to stand united for rebuilding the state which was affected badly by the floods, CMRL, despite being a private company, and its employees have voluntarily come forward for making the contribution,” the statement said.