Home States Kerala

Government's contribution to temples not grant, but a deserved share: Nair Service Society

According to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, the amount being provided is not a grant, but a legal contribution to the temples on the basis of a covenant.

Published: 11th October 2018 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar lighting the lamp marking the inauguration of the information centre of The New Indian Express at Pampa on Monday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Tightening the screws on the state government, the Nair Service Society (NSS), came out against the claims the government has been providing annual grants for day-to-day affairs of around 1,200 temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

According to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, the amount being provided is not a grant, but a legal contribution to the temples on the basis of a covenant.

“The government during the period of Colonel Munro had wrested the wealth of temples in Travancore without giving any compensation. Later, as per a covenant entered between the Government of India and the erstwhile Travancore king, the government agreed to provide `46.5 lakh for TDB and Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, in which `40.5 lakh was for the board and `6 lakh for the temple. This was included in Article 290 A of the Constitution. The amount was increased to `80 lakh and `20 lakh respectively in 2004, when A K Antony was the CM,” he said.

According to him, the amount was not a grant but legally deserved share. “Some people are engaged in a campaign that the government was providing a grant to temples, which is absolutely wrong,” he said.
Nair said the changing governments have been providing a fixed amount to the Sabarimala Master Plan high power committee for the implementation of a plan for the development of Sabarimala pilgrim centre.

“Centuries ago, temples held the majority of wealth in Travancore, which was acquired by the government. In fact, compensation should have been given to Devaswoms. No government considered this or initiated any steps in this regard. Instead, the government has been providing a contribution as per the covenant. No other grant is being given to temples,” he said.

Nair said the government doesn’t incur any loss when it earmarks a fixed amount for Sabarimala master committee as various departments earn crores of rupees as tax every year.

“At the same time, TDB pays a huge amount to KSEB and Water Authority. Moreover, TDB is providing various equipment for police to help devotees and ensure law and order in Sabarimala. Like any other shrines, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure protection to devotees and provide assistance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Nair Service Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp