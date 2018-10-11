Government's contribution to temples not grant, but a deserved share: Nair Service Society

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Tightening the screws on the state government, the Nair Service Society (NSS), came out against the claims the government has been providing annual grants for day-to-day affairs of around 1,200 temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

According to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, the amount being provided is not a grant, but a legal contribution to the temples on the basis of a covenant.

“The government during the period of Colonel Munro had wrested the wealth of temples in Travancore without giving any compensation. Later, as per a covenant entered between the Government of India and the erstwhile Travancore king, the government agreed to provide `46.5 lakh for TDB and Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, in which `40.5 lakh was for the board and `6 lakh for the temple. This was included in Article 290 A of the Constitution. The amount was increased to `80 lakh and `20 lakh respectively in 2004, when A K Antony was the CM,” he said.

According to him, the amount was not a grant but legally deserved share. “Some people are engaged in a campaign that the government was providing a grant to temples, which is absolutely wrong,” he said.

Nair said the changing governments have been providing a fixed amount to the Sabarimala Master Plan high power committee for the implementation of a plan for the development of Sabarimala pilgrim centre.

“Centuries ago, temples held the majority of wealth in Travancore, which was acquired by the government. In fact, compensation should have been given to Devaswoms. No government considered this or initiated any steps in this regard. Instead, the government has been providing a contribution as per the covenant. No other grant is being given to temples,” he said.

Nair said the government doesn’t incur any loss when it earmarks a fixed amount for Sabarimala master committee as various departments earn crores of rupees as tax every year.

“At the same time, TDB pays a huge amount to KSEB and Water Authority. Moreover, TDB is providing various equipment for police to help devotees and ensure law and order in Sabarimala. Like any other shrines, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure protection to devotees and provide assistance,” he said.