Home States Kerala

Hindu outfits conduct state-wide road blockade

Thiruvananthapuram city came to a standstill after thousands of women chanted prayers and roads and alleys resonated with their chants.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

The TDB has decided to build 500 toilets in Nilakkal, which will be the new base camp for pilgrims.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hindu Aikya Vedi and several Ayyappa Bhakta Samajams organised road blockades across the state in protest against the state government’s hasty implementation of the Supreme Court order to allow women in the age group of 10 to 50 years to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. 
The programme was conducted across 200 centres in the state.

Hindu Aikya Vedi leader E S Biju while speaking to Express said, “The programme is a huge success and devotees cutting across political lines have taken part in the blockade in the fight to save their beliefs. No woman believer will insist she wants to go to Sabarimala and the government is trying to implement the Supreme Court order in haste even without going for a review petition and this is highly objectionable.”

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally inaugurated the Long March organised by the NDA from Pandalam to the Secretariat and he said both the state and Central governments should join together and give support to the believers and added the struggle in the coming days will be severe.The march will reach Thiruvananthapuram on October 15 after passing through Kollam and Alappuzha districts. In Idukki district, the road blockade had a huge response and traffic was hit with a large number of devotees, including women and children, taking part in the blockade.

Thiruvananthapuram city came to a standstill after thousands of women chanted prayers and roads and alleys resonated with their chants. In Thiruvananthapuram, road blockade took place in Kesavadasapuram, Pappanamcode, Pazhavangadi and Kazhakootam. Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala inaugurated the protest blockade at Kesavadasapuram. In the inaugural address, she said the Supreme Court verdict came owing to the failure of the state government and added the government should rectify the mistake it has committed.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi leader said while the government is trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict why was it soft-pedalling on the T P Senkumar case, bar case, Medical College case and added the reason for doing this was because of the revenue associated with the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict Hindu outfits protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp