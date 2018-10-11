Home States Kerala

Is the LDF government slow-pedalling on Sabarimala?

It has been decided not to show undue haste and wait whether there will be further court interventions by way of setting up an expert panel.

Published: 11th October 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the face of mounting protests spilling over across the state on the Sabarimala issue, the government seems to be on a path of climbdown. It has been decided not to show undue haste and wait whether there will be further court interventions by way of setting up an expert panel.
Even when the government reiterates it is duty-bound to implement the SC verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, there are indications the government is slow-pedalling. With about five review petitions being filed before the apex court, the government hopes there could be another court intervention, which can be a face-saver for the government.

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear adequate facilities will be set up, the government is of the assessment there won’t be many female pilgrims this season. There may not be additional deployment of female cops beyond Pamba. There’s no change in the CPM’s stance all women should be allowed to enter the temple. However, the government won’t go out of its way to facilitate women’s entry, said a senior CPM leader.

“The government has made it clear it is duty-bound to implement the SC verdict. At the same time, it is of the assessment there may not be many women pilgrims coming this season. There won’t be any hasty action by the government,” he said. The CPM is also taking into consideration the Congress and the BJP cashing in on the situation.

While stating the government won’t file a review petition, the CM said it is not against anyone going for the same. Already five reviews have been filed, including the latest one from the Ayyappa Samrakshana Samithi.

“One of the petitioners has asked for constituting an expert panel to look into the matter and file a report. They have asked to keep the verdict on abeyance till then. Maybe, for the first time, such a demand has come. We will see what the court says in this request,” said the CM’s private secretary M V Jayarajan.
‘Govt ready for talks’

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government is ready for talks with all stakeholders. The government has no other option but to allow women of all ages to offer prayers at the shrine in the wake of the SC verdict, he said. “There is no point in agitating against the government. The NSS is right in filing a review plea. All social changes were marked by protests. The government is ready for talks with anyone but none should forget constitutional responsibilities,” he added.

