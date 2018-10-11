Home States Kerala

Kerala cabinet gives permission for cooperative bank merger

The Cabinet has permitted the Excise Department to establish an Excise Tower on 14.52 ares of ‘purambokke’ land in Thycaud village.

Published: 11th October 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the RBI issuing in-principle nod for the Kerala Bank last week, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to formally merge the 14 district cooperative banks and the Kerala State Cooperative Bank.

With this, the three-tier short-term credit cooperative institutions will move to a two-tier system. Following the Cabinet decision, the government announced that the merger will be as per the conditions set by the RBI. On October 3, the government had moved a big step towards realising the dream of the ‘Kerala Bank’ with the RBI giving in-principle approval for establishing the bank through the merger.

According to the RBI, the government should complete the procedures for the merger by March 31, 2019, by following all financial and legal norms and approach the RBI for the final approvals and licences.
Excise Tower
The Cabinet has permitted the Excise Department to establish an Excise Tower on 14.52 ares of ‘purambokke’ land in Thycaud village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp