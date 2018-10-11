Kerala sunnis want repeal of triple talaq ordinance

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, an influential body of Sunni scholars, has decided to submit a memorandum to the President demanding the cancellation of the ordinance that bans triple talaq.

The memorandum, with 10 lakh signatures, will be submitted to the President at the Samastha Shariath conference which is slated to be held on October 13. The signatures will be collected from around 10,000 mosques in the state. The memorandum will urge the President to withdraw the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance 2018, which was promulgated on August 19.

“The fundamental rights of Muslims in India are being trampled by criminalising triple talaq through this ordinance,” Samastha said in a statement.