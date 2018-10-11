Loan shark Maharajan arrested again

Home States Kerala

High drama continues in the arrest of loan shark P Maharajan, the alleged kingpin of a money lending racket.

Published: 11th October 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: High drama continues in the arrest of loan shark P Maharajan, the alleged kingpin of a money lending racket. Maharajan, who was released yet again by a local court on Wednesday, was rearrested by the Kochi City Police in another case related to illegal money lending registered by Central Police.

The accused was arrested soon after being released by the court in Thoppumpady. He is now in police custody. According to officers, the accused will be presented before a court in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Having been arrested on September 29, Maharajan was granted interim bail the following day and, a day later, he was sent to police custody for 10 days. Though the police submitted an application seeking extension of his custody, the court denied it and granted him bail.
However, the city police soon arrested him again.

