Home States Kerala

#MeToo allegations should be taken forward legally: Josephine

Allegations raised as part of the #metoo campaign on social media platforms should be processed legally, said Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine.

Published: 11th October 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Allegations raised as part of the #metoo campaign on social media platforms should be processed legally, said Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine.

Speaking after the commission adalat here on Wednesday, she said incidents revealed through the #metoo campaign have to be studied before commenting on them. She said the commission welcomes the #metoo campaign as a new-age protest against sexual harassment. Recently, sexual harassment allegations were raised against actor-turned-politician Mukesh through the #metoo campaign.

On the Sabrimala issue, she said the commission supports the entry of women of all ages at the temple. Those who follow the religion have the right to enter the place of worship of their choice as granted by our Constitution.

READ| Indian Journalists Union backs women scribes who joined #MeToo movement

The adalat witnessed chaotic scenes when a prominent textile businessman walked out without listening to the chairperson’s words. Some women working in the textile industry had lodged complaints against the businessman, for which he had been summoned by the commission. Josephine said action will be taken against the businessman after discussions with the people concerned.

She observed that the number of harassment cases in the workplace was on the rise. “In educational institutions, teachers have been appointed without appointment letter. Thus the management just fires them whenever they need and these teachers will be rendered helpless,” she said.
The commission will submit a report on harassment at the workplace to the state government for initiating action.

In the adalat, 76 cases were considered, of which 22 were settled. Commission members P G Sivaji, Shahida Kamal, counsellor Maya and director T U Kuriakose took part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
#MeToo Josephine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp