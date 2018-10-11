MeToo allegations should be taken forward legally: Josephine

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Allegations raised as part of the #metoo campaign on social media platforms should be processed legally, said Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine.

Speaking after the commission adalat here on Wednesday, she said incidents revealed through the #metoo campaign have to be studied before commenting on them. She said the commission welcomes the #metoo campaign as a new-age protest against sexual harassment. Recently, sexual harassment allegations were raised against actor-turned-politician Mukesh through the #metoo campaign.

On the Sabrimala issue, she said the commission supports the entry of women of all ages at the temple. Those who follow the religion have the right to enter the place of worship of their choice as granted by our Constitution.

The adalat witnessed chaotic scenes when a prominent textile businessman walked out without listening to the chairperson’s words. Some women working in the textile industry had lodged complaints against the businessman, for which he had been summoned by the commission. Josephine said action will be taken against the businessman after discussions with the people concerned.

She observed that the number of harassment cases in the workplace was on the rise. “In educational institutions, teachers have been appointed without appointment letter. Thus the management just fires them whenever they need and these teachers will be rendered helpless,” she said.

The commission will submit a report on harassment at the workplace to the state government for initiating action.

In the adalat, 76 cases were considered, of which 22 were settled. Commission members P G Sivaji, Shahida Kamal, counsellor Maya and director T U Kuriakose took part.