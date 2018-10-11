Home States Kerala

NDA-led Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra begins

BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, said the state government has declared war on Ayyappa devotees.

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

PATHANAMTHITTA: The NDA-led Sabarimala Samrakshna Yatra set off on a six-day journey from Pandalam to the Secretariat demanding the continuance of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of devotees, including thousands of women, are taking part in the ‘padayatra’ chanting Ayyappa devotional songs. The yathra began from Pandalam Manikantan Althara Junction near Pandalam Palace at 12 noon.

Delivering the presidential address, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, said the state government has declared war on Ayyappa devotees.

Pillai said the government showed undue haste in the implementation of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages at Lord Ayyappa temple. However, the government failed to implement the SCorder in at least half a dozen cases, including ones connected with places of worship of other religions, he said.
The government’s vested interests were exposed with the implementation of the court order on Sabarimala temple, Pillai said.

Inaugurating the yathra, Thushar Vellappally said the Central and state governments should jointly come out with a solution to protect the ongoing practices of Lord Ayyappa temple. BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan, V Muralidharan, P C Thomas and Subhash Vasu also spoke.

