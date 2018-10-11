Sabarimala row: LDF to intensify counter campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is set to strengthen the counter campaign to defend the LDF and the state government on the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. As part of launching further initiatives towards that end, the LDF leadership has decided to organise a political explanatory meeting to expose the propaganda unleashed by the Congress and the BJP.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting on October 16 at Putharikandam Ground in the state capital.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, the Congress and BJP-RSS-Sangh Parivar organisations have been unleashing a false campaign against the LDF Government in the state to mislead the people. Our attempt is to expose these parties while letting the people know the real facts,” said the LDF district leadership.

Senior Left leaders, including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Janata Dal state president

K Krishnankutty, NCP leader Varkala V Ravikumar and Kerala Congress leader Scaria Thomas, will attend the meeting.

The LDF district committee meet chaired by CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan was attended by party state committee member M Vijayakumar, CPI district secretary G R Anil and LDF district convener V Gangadharan Nadar, among others.