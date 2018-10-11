Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Varma cautions against violation of ongoing practices

Inaugurating the prayer meeting, NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair expressed optimism about the outcome of the revision petition filed against the SC order.

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumara Varma has warned against the violation of ongoing practices at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.

Delivering the keynote address at a prayer meeting organised under the auspices of the Pathanamthitta NSS taluk union in association with social organisations against the government’s “hidden agenda”, Varma pointed out that the authorities were hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees by implementing the SC order.

Varma said that the Pandalam palace and the Sabarimala thantri family had the right and moral responsibility to protect the ongoing practices at the temple, going by the sinister experiences faced by both families during previous instances when such age-old practices were threatened.

When pronouncing the order, the apex court only took the point of women’s entry into consideration, while important issues like rites and speciality of the deity were not taken seriously, said Varma.

“If the speciality of the deity and rites are challenged, the Pandalam palace and thantri families will be the first victims,” said Varma.

Inaugurating the prayer meeting, NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair expressed optimism about the outcome of the revision petition filed against the SC order.

