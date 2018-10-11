‘Sudden’ transfer of two nuns from Punjab to Kuravilangad convent raises suspicion

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when attempts are made to influence and induce the victim and witnesses in the nun rape case involving former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the transfer of two sisters from Jalandhar to Kuravilangad convent, where the victim and the five nuns who supported her stay, has raised suspicions.

One of the five nuns who is staying at St Francis Mission House, Kuravilangad, told Express the two nuns, who recently arrived at the convent on Saturday from Punjab, will be staying in the convent for at least a month. “But we smell something fishy about their arrival and their stay at the convent in this stage of investigations,” she said.

According to the sisters, normally transfers take place once in three years either in April or May.

But, the sudden transfers of Sr Anit from St Mary’s Convent, Chamiari, and Sr Stella from St Mary’s Convent, Jalandhar, in Punjab are definitely with some purpose, she suspects. Sr Anit who has been supportive at the beginning of the probe turned against the victim and the five nuns later.

“Most of the nuns who were supportive of the victim changed their stands out of fear later. Sr Anit is one among them. It is really painful to watch them turning against us now,” said the nun.

Though Franco is behind bars, his allies are ‘roaming free’ which worries the nuns.

Meanwhile, K Subhash, Vaikom DySP, the investigating officer in the case, said he had no knowledge about the arrival of two nuns in the convent.

Franco Mulakkal files bail petition again

Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, approached the High Court again on Wednesday seeking bail. He submitted the HC had earlier rejected the bail plea saying statements of many witnesses have to be recorded. This was done already. Hence, the prosecution’s apprehension there is a threat of inducing the witnesses may not be significant at this stage, it said. Mulakkal is no longer in charge of the Jalandhar diocese and does not have a dominating position so as to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. Hence, further detention is not needed, it said. The HC sought view of the state government and adjourned the case to Monday.evidence.