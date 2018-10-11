Travancore Devaswom Board makes a climbdown, takes neutral stand on Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a climbdown from its previous stand, the Travancore Devaswom Board has announced a neutral stand on the Sabarimala women entry issue.

TDB president A Padmakumar on Wednesday told media persons there will not be any special arrangement for women at the shrine in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict lifting the ban on women in the 10-50 age group.

“The existing facilities at the shrine had catered to several women devotees in the past. Same arrangements during the previous board’s tenure will only be made for this season. The board does not have any special interest or lack of interest to implement the verdict,” he said.

It is learnt his public comments, though half-truths, were to appease the Ayyappa devotees who have taken to the streets in protest against the violation of customs.

“The board does not have any insistence to bring women of all ages to Sabarimala. Our future actions will be as per the directions of the High Court,” he said.

He said the thantris were ‘father figures’ for the Sabarimala shrine. “They are bound to intervene in issues concerning Sabarimala. The board does not have an issue with anyone,” he said.

Padmakumar said there was no plan to deploy women police officers at the shrine during the shrine opening for Thula month poojas. But contrary to his public statement, the TDB is learnt to have taken all mandatory arrangements in the wake of the court order. They include special bathing ghat and changing rooms for women at Pampa, pink-coloured toilets at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam.

One block of a guest house at Sannidhanam will be devoted exclusively for women pilgrims. There will be an exclusive resting place at Sannidhanam.

Special queues at Sannidhanam will be enforced if a large number of women devotees arrive. Police plan to control the pilgrim flow from Pampa if large groups of women start trekking the hills.

The police are ensuring adequate lighting and CCTV coverage on the entire trekking path.