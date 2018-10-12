Action likely against Kerala legislator PK Sasi on sexual harassment charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shoranur legislator PK Sasi who’s facing sexual harassment charges from a woman DYFI leader, is likely to face party disciplinary action. There are indications that the two-member party probe panel has recommended for action in its report. The CPM state secretariat meet on Friday is likely to take a call in this regard. Most probably Sasi would be demoted from the party district secretariat to a lower faction.

Sasi has alleged political conspiracy by some district leaders behind the allegations against him. Taking this into consideration, the party may also initiate action against some district leaders in the alleged conspiracy. The party commission consisting of central committee members PK Sreemathy and AK Balan had collected details from both the legislator and the woman leader. The allegations raised by Sasi have also been investigated by the commission.

As per the complaint raised by the woman DYFI leader before the party leadership, Sasi behaved badly with her at the party office in Mannarkkad. She was called to the party office in connection with the Palakkad district conference. She also alleged harassment by the MLA over the phone. Following this, she approached the party state and Central leadership. However, she refused to file a complaint before the police.

Secretariat today

The party state secretariat will discuss the Sabarimala issue on Friday. The ongoing agitation against the government and the CPM and the counter campaign will be discussed at the meeting. Also, the brewery row and its aftershocks may also come up for discussion. The state committee will meet on Saturday.