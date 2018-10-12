Home States Kerala

Action likely against Kerala legislator PK Sasi on sexual harassment charges

Sasi has alleged political conspiracy by some district leaders behind the allegations against him.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shoranur legislator PK Sasi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Shoranur legislator PK Sasi who’s facing sexual harassment charges from a woman DYFI leader, is likely to face party disciplinary action. There are indications that the two-member party probe panel has recommended for action in its report. The CPM state secretariat meet on Friday is likely to take a call in this regard. Most probably Sasi would be demoted from the party district secretariat to a lower faction. 

Sasi has alleged political conspiracy by some district leaders behind the allegations against him. Taking this into consideration, the party may also initiate action against some district leaders in the alleged conspiracy. The party commission consisting of central committee members PK Sreemathy and AK Balan had collected details from both the legislator and the woman leader. The allegations raised by Sasi have also been investigated by the commission. 

As per the complaint raised by the woman DYFI leader before the party leadership, Sasi behaved badly with her at the party office in Mannarkkad. She was called to the party office in connection with the Palakkad district conference. She also alleged harassment by the MLA over the phone. Following this, she approached the party state and Central leadership. However, she refused to file a complaint before the police. 

Secretariat today
The party state secretariat will discuss the Sabarimala issue on Friday. The ongoing agitation against the government and the CPM and the counter campaign will be discussed at the meeting. Also, the brewery row and its aftershocks may also come up for discussion. The state committee will meet on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment #MeToo Shoranur PK Sasi CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp