Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran hits ‘brainstorming’ button

MPs have asked the KPCC chief not to upset the current Congress state committee, and thereby the district committees, as it will lead to mud-slinging and the party losing valuable time and energy.

Published: 12th October 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has initiated interactive meetings with the grass root leadership of the party, beginning from Kasargod. On Thursday, he met leaders at the level of mandalam president and above to get their opinion on the position the party is in.

Amid reports of the Kasargod district leadership being weak, Mullappally, according to information available, discussed ways in which to have vibrant and active party grass root committees with the lower rung leaders.

Sources told Express, “The KPCC president tried to ascertain from the lower level leaders how the party machinery is functioning and whether there is intervention from the grass root level leaders on issues pertaining to society and constructive work.”

It is also learnt that MPs have asked the KPCC chief not to upset the current Congress state committee, and thereby the district committees, as it will lead to mud-slinging and the party losing valuable time and energy.

With most of the incumbent MPs set to contest the upcoming polls, they do not want to upset the current combinations and create unnecessary rift.

Later in the day, the KPCC president interacted with the grass root level leaders of the party in Kannur district.

Congress workers were present in large numbers to have a discussion with Mullappally who had represented the Kannur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row.

According to sources, in Kannur, the KPCC president concentrated more on CPM and that party’s image among the general public. Mullappally told Express: “The grass root feedback is good. There is resentment among the  people against the state and Central governments and the grass root level workers have updated me on the exact situation. The party will be taking corrective action on all the issues studied.”

The KPCC president will meet party workers and leaders of Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Friday. Both parliament constituencies are represented by Congress leaders and Mullappally, will be trying to get a clear feedback from the mandalam presidents of these districts.

He will also be meeting the Muslim League leaders in Kozhikode and Wayanad as the party is a major force to reckon with in those constituencies.

Scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram on October 13, he will have similar meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, both of which are represented by UDF candidates. Mullappally’s focus will be on wresting the Attingal Lok Sabha from the LDF while retaining Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

In Attingal, Adoor Prakash, a former minister belonging to the Ezhava community, is most likely to be the Congress candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress chief  Mullappally Ramachandran interactive meetings in Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp