Home States Kerala

Kerala fishermen defy Cyclone Titli warning, venture into deep sea

Boats, including deep sea liners that go as far as 250 nautical miles, have ventured into the sea after waiting in the harbour for days together.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Majority of the fishermen, on boats registered in Kollam, ignored the official warning in the wake of Cyclone Titli wreaking havoc on the Odisha coast and ventured into the sea, putting the authorities under pressure. After facing the Ockhi wrath last year, almost all fishers had complied with the cyclone warning for October 6. But after it turned out to be a false alarm, the community decided to overlook the warning this time.

A joint weather alert by IMD-INCOIS-KSDMA on Thursday had asked fishers not to go into the sea, shallow or deep, until Sunday due to the intense wind that could blow at a maximum speed of up to 160 kmph.

 Boats, including deep sea liners that go as far as 250 nautical miles, have ventured into the sea after waiting in the harbour for days together.

“We were happy when all the boats that went into deep sea managed to reach the harbour after listening to the previous warning. How can we survive if we keep listening to inaccurate weather alerts,” asked Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA) president Peter Mathias. According to him, the government has been proactive in issuing warnings every other day after Ockhi and such unwarranted caution has resulted in losses for the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
fishermen Kollam Cyclone Titli Ockhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp