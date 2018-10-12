Home States Kerala

Kilimanoor panchayat to come up with innovative initiatives

Making the panchayat child-friendly, construction of a herbal/medicinal park and garden, and involving children in the decision-making process are some of the novel initiatives underway.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the fourth time in a row, Kilimanoor grama panchayat has stolen the limelight after being awarded the ‘Health Award’ instituted by the state government.  The panchayat is now in the process of implementing a couple of innovative projects during the 2019-20 plan period. Making the panchayat child-friendly, construction of a herbal/medicinal park and garden, and involving children in the decision-making process are some of the novel initiatives underway.

“The award has come as a recognition towards the interventions being made by the panchayat in the health sector. In the 2019-20 plan period the panchayat will be made a child-friendly one,” said S Rajalakshmi Ammal, president, Kilimanoor grama panchayat.

In order to finalize the proposal, a development seminar will be convened in November. Rajalakshmi also added that an action plan has been put in place for making the grama panchayat eligible for ISO certification.

Talking about the other major initiatives being planned by the panchayat, vice-president A Devadas said children will soon become part of the 18 working groups in the panchayat. According to him, the initiative is part of making the panchayat child-friendly.

“Innovative ideas will get shared and child-friendly projects could be rolled out once they become part of the working groups. The other idea is to construct a herbal/medicinal garden and park at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) with the help of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute at Palode,” said Devadas.  

According to him, with the PHC usually having a good footfall, mostly senior citizens, the proposed herbal/medicinal garden will provide a soothing atmosphere and an open space for the elderly people to relax and talk.

It was the other day that the Health Department announced that the panchayat has been selected for the Health Award for its ‘effective interventions’ in primary health care, disease prevention, and control.

