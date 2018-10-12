Sabarimala: Work on amenities, infrastructure for makaravilaku season to be over by November 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala master plan high-power committee, which reviewed the arrangements for the mandalam-makaravilakku season on Thursday, noted the work on basic infrastructure and pilgrim amenities could be completed by November 10.

The work assigned to the Kerala State Electricity Board including lighting on the trekking path has been completed. Development of three new parking grounds at Nillakkal is progressing well. Six borewells will be dug at the base camp. A Rs 65-lakh scheme has been signed with the Kerala Water Authority to supply drinking water in tanker lorries.

The meeting decided to postpone big infrastructure work until the end the pilgrimage season

They include the proposed boarding-cum-canteen facility for police officers at Nilakkal and Sannidhanam at a cost of Rs 11 crore. Two buildings at Pampa failed in the stability test conducted by the Works Department. They will be demolished after the season.

Vellappally does a U-turn, flays state govt

Doing a u-turn, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said the LDF Government has deliberately invited people’s wrath. He said “the protests were deliberately created by the government as they had accepted all demands of upper-caste people. So, the government should face it.”

UDF, BJP trying to unseat state govt, alleges LDF

Under the cover of the SC verdict, the UDF and BJP are trying to unseat the state government, alleged the LDF, adding it will organise meetings to counter the campaign. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan warned the UDF that supporting the BJP-Sangh Parivar forces could prove dangerous.