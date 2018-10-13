Home States Kerala

Better facilities at Kerala colleges to woo ‘foreign’ students

From the next academic year, one university in the state should have at least 100 overseas students, he said, after laying the foundation stone for the new block of the Honours Degree.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government plans to attract students from overseas from the next academic year by improving facilities at government colleges besides allowing new courses, Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel said on Friday.

From the next academic year, one university in the state should have at least 100 overseas students, he said, after laying the foundation stone for the new block of the Honours Degree course under the Economic Department at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. The government also hopes to attract more students in its colleges from other states.

“The students in Kerala should have a situation where they would want to pursue higher education within the state itself. The government will also undertake a campaign to spread the message the campuses in Kerala are safe,” he said. There is no discrimination in the state’s colleges on the basis of caste, religion or other matters, he added.

The government also plans to make applying in the state’s colleges simple through a single application, wherein the students can apply for all the universities in Kerala. “From next academic year, the state will implement a single-window application in all the colleges here,” Jaleel said.

Talking about the bad state of affairs of the engineering colleges in the state, he said out of the 55,000 engineering seats, 50 per cent are vacant. Only in 12 colleges the entrance exams are conducted on time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp