CPM to hold micro-level campaigns to defend stand

The CPM is all set to politically defend the attack on the Left government in the Sabarimala women’s entry issue.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is all set to politically defend the attack on the Left government in the Sabarimala women’s entry issue. The party’s decision comes in the wake of UDF and BJP cashing in on the to corner the LDF Government ahead of the 2019 elections. 

In continuation with the LDF’s decision to launch campaigns to counter the attack on the Left front and state government in the Sabarimala women entry issue, the CPM state secretariat has decided to adopt a strategy of political explanatory meetings at micro level. The secretariat discussed the ongoing agitations by Hindu outfits against the government. 

A month-long campaign will be launched to explain the CPM’s stance on the matter and the apex court verdict. In addition to the district level meetings, area level campaigns, evening gatherings at panchayat centres and family meets will be organised to convey the real facts. 

On one hand, the CPM will explain that the government has no other option but to implement the SC verdict. Also, it will be pointed out that the Left government’s stance is not the reason for the SC issuing this verdict. 

“At the same time, the party will point out historical facts and why it is the need of the hour to permit women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. All these rituals and religious practices need to be changed and modified, with changing times. Such court interventions and progressive verdicts have always led to social changes in Kerala. The CPM is of the view that the recent SC order should be viewed from this perspective,” said a senior leader. 

Meanwhile, the CPI leadership has come out against the agitations targeting the government on the Sabarimala issue. There is a move from certain corners to politicise the issue, alleged CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.  

“The state government has not done anything against devotees and beliefs. There is a move to politicise the whole issue,” Kanam said and adding that the government is duty bound to implement the apex court verdict. 

